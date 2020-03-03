Hand Pies with Curried Beef & Peas

Delicious AND my picky five and seven year olds like them. The five year old rarely eats meat and neither of them eat veggies. So this is a huge win. I omitted the cheese. (I love cheese but I just didn’t think they needed cheese). I made them with Homemade Pizza Crust for Beginners from Sally’s Bake Blog. My one issue with this recipe, and the reason I deducted one star, is that it took longer than seven minutes for the small potato cubes to get tender. When the beef was cooked, (no longer pink), the potatoes were still hard. So I fixed this by adding a good couple cups of water to the pan and simmering until the potatoes were soft. The filling was still good. When I make them again, I’ll put the potato cubes in the pan before the beef.