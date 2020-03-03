Hand Pies with Curried Beef & Peas
These samosa-inspired savory hand pies call for curry powder and garam masala, spice blends that allow you to add the power of 10 spices in just two ingredients.
Delicious! I didn’t change anything except I used pie dough and cooked it for 25 min at 400. I brushed the pie dough with egg white, just for looks. I’d definitely make it again.
Delicious AND my picky five and seven year olds like them. The five year old rarely eats meat and neither of them eat veggies. So this is a huge win. I omitted the cheese. (I love cheese but I just didn’t think they needed cheese). I made them with Homemade Pizza Crust for Beginners from Sally’s Bake Blog. My one issue with this recipe, and the reason I deducted one star, is that it took longer than seven minutes for the small potato cubes to get tender. When the beef was cooked, (no longer pink), the potatoes were still hard. So I fixed this by adding a good couple cups of water to the pan and simmering until the potatoes were soft. The filling was still good. When I make them again, I’ll put the potato cubes in the pan before the beef.
Are you sure 475 degrees isn’t a typo? 13 minutes ( 2 minutes short of recommendation) and burnt.
So tasty! These would be convenient road trip or even weekday lunches! I made my own pizza dough (store was out) but next time I’ll try to buy dough or make ahead. Don’t skip the fatal masala! One adjustment I’d make is the time to cook the potatoes, double the 7 minutes listed. We also tried with two sauces, a curry wurst (ketchup based) and a creamy chimichurri. Both worked well - I’ll need raita next time. Very filling and I’m excited to try variations.
These were delicious! They reminded me of the beef samosas that my husband and I ate in Africa — only meal sized! Delicious — will make again.
This is a terrible recipe! Trying to 1/6 of a pound of pizza dough to an 8" circle is a herculean task. The recipe might taste good but it's not worth the effort. Pie dough would be a much better option. Try that instead.