Hand Pies with Curried Beef & Peas

These samosa-inspired savory hand pies call for curry powder and garam masala, spice blends that allow you to add the power of 10 spices in just two ingredients.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

35 mins
45 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 475 degrees F. Coat 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, onion and potato; cook, breaking up the meat and stirring occasionally, until the beef is no longer pink and the potato is tender, about 7 minutes. Stir in peas, garlic, garam masala, 1 teaspoon curry powder and salt; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce and remove from heat.

  • On a lightly floured surface, divide dough into 6 pieces. Roll out one piece into an 8-inch circle. Transfer to a prepared pan. Place a generous 1/2 cup filling on one half of the circle, leaving a 1-inch border. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cheese. Brush the border with water and fold the top half over the filling. Fold the edges over and crimp with a fork to seal. Make several small slits in the top to vent steam. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling. Mix the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon curry powder in a small bowl and brush on the pies.

  • Bake the pies, switching the pans halfway through, until browned on top, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.

1 pie
442 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 38.4g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 3.5g; fat 19.9g; saturated fat 5.8g; cholesterol 70.3mg; vitamin a iu 421IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; folate 15.3mcg; calcium 122.9mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 31.3mg; potassium 484.8mg; sodium 662.2mg.
