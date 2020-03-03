Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple
Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it's a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.
I made this with boneless chops that I sliced thin and got 6 slices. The combination of the pork with pineapple and red onion is a great combination of flavors. I used canned pineapple that I drained and patted dry. We ended up grilling inside since this was such a simple easy recipe.
These were great. We loved them.
Everyone in the family loved these pork chops! Made the recipe exactly as written except I had time to let the pork chops marinate longer than 5 minutes and I would recommend that if you have the time. Next time, I'll probably mix it up the night before and let it soak all night since the sauce is so good. I would change just a couple of things next time. The cilantro to juice ratio seemed a little off. It didn't make a pretty paste like the picture shows. I would decrease the amount of pineapple juice to 1/4 C. so the sauce was less runny. Most of the honey was still in the bottom of the blender. So I would probably start the blender and drizzle the honey in while it's running to get it better blended. Otherwise, it was delicious!