Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple

Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it's a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high or heat a grill pan over medium-high heat.

  • Combine cilantro, pineapple juice, serrano (or jalapeño), honey, lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a blender; puree until smooth. Reserve 1/4 cup for serving. Transfer the remaining mixture to a medium bowl and add pork chops. Turn to coat and let marinate for 5 minutes.

  • Brush pineapple and onion slices with oil. Remove the pork from the marinade and sprinkle with the remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a chop registers 145 degrees F, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Grill the pineapple and onions, flipping once, until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

  • Serve the pork, pineapple and onions drizzled with the reserved sauce. Serve with more cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. pork, 1 1/2 cups pineapple & onion
Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 42.2g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 31.4g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 64.6mg; vitamin a iu 292.1IU; vitamin c 116.4mg; folate 55.5mcg; calcium 51.2mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 59.5mg; potassium 719.7mg; sodium 666.6mg; added sugar 4g.
