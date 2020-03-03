Feel-Good Fruit Salad

This gorgeous salad, packed with vitamin C, will help keep you and your friends healthy during the winter months. Hot chili oil brings the heat in the dressing, while toasted sesame oil adds a nutty note. Creamy avocado and cooling mint balance out the flavors.

Jasmine Smith
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk sesame oil, tamari, sherry vinegar, balsamic vinegar, chili oil and sugar in a small bowl until emulsified, about 20 seconds. Set aside.

  • Cut oranges crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Evenly divide the orange slices and avocado slices among 8 salad plates, alternately layering each fruit. Sprinkle the salads with chile and shallot slices. Drizzle each with 1 tablespoon of the vinaigrette; sprinkle with mint and cilantro leaves.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate vinaigrette for up to 5 days. The oil may solidify, so bring to room temperature and whisk before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 24.2g; dietary fiber 6.9g; sugars 15g; fat 16.5g; saturated fat 2.3g; vitamin a iu 614.6IU; vitamin c 95.6mg; folate 77.5mcg; calcium 68.7mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 29.9mg; potassium 562.7mg; sodium 257.2mg; added sugar 0.5g.
