Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach

This simple, ultra-quick chicken dinner--packed with spinach and peppers--is delicious on its own or served over brown rice or your favorite pasta.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, February 2020; updated August 2022

Credit: Diana Chistruga

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, bell pepper, salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is just cooked through, 7 to 9 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk wine and cornstarch together in a measuring cup. Add to the pan along with the lemon juice and zest; stir to coat, then bring to a simmer. Add spinach by the handful; cook, stirring, until wilted, about 2 minutes more. Serve sprinkled with Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 11.1g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 2.1g; fat 16.1g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 78.4mg; vitamin a iu 10420IU; vitamin c 93.2mg; folate 26mcg; calcium 183.9mg; iron 6.1mg; magnesium 128.1mg; potassium 287.4mg; sodium 525.9mg.
