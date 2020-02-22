Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach

10 cups of spinach must be a typo. There is no way that 10 cups could’ve worked. I was hard pressed to get 5 cups in there...and certainly had spinach in every mouthful. I don’t know if the recipe calls for too much lemon or mine was just too big, but it was way too lemony, and I didn’t care for the wine in it...I think next time I’d just use chicken broth. I wouldn’t mind trying it again as long as I use broth and watch the lemon and realize I only need 1/2 the amount of spinach called for. It was very colorful and healthy, easy too, so worth giving it another shot.