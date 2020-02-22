Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach
This simple, ultra-quick chicken dinner--packed with spinach and peppers--is delicious on its own or served over brown rice or your favorite pasta.
Loved this recipe! I added a few sliced cremini mushrooms and used feta because I did not have parm. Really easy and delicious. We served over pasta.
So good and so easy! This definitely goes in my regular rotation. I love the lemon, garlic flavor. All that and healthy too!
This was so good!! My husband said he could eat this every night!!
Made this the other day and it was very easy, no special ingredients and tasty. Watch the amount of lemon or use a smaller lemon. I had one that was just a little larger than medium and the lemon taste was strong but still tasty. I am sharing with friends. This one is a keeper.
10 cups of spinach must be a typo. There is no way that 10 cups could’ve worked. I was hard pressed to get 5 cups in there...and certainly had spinach in every mouthful. I don’t know if the recipe calls for too much lemon or mine was just too big, but it was way too lemony, and I didn’t care for the wine in it...I think next time I’d just use chicken broth. I wouldn’t mind trying it again as long as I use broth and watch the lemon and realize I only need 1/2 the amount of spinach called for. It was very colorful and healthy, easy too, so worth giving it another shot.
I served this with plenty of crusty bread to soak up the lemony juices. Delicious!