Spinach & Feta-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These stuffed portobello mushrooms have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita. To keep them quick, we ditched the phyllo, so they're great for an easy weeknight vegetarian dinner.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, February 2020

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add scallions and garlic; cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in spinach, 1/2 cup feta, dill, pepper and salt.

  • Brush mushrooms all over with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place on a baking sheet and divide the spinach mixture among the mushrooms. Bake until hot and starting to brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon feta and with crushed red pepper, if desired, and serve.

Tips

Tip: To prepare portobello mushroom caps, gently twist off the stems of whole portobellos. Using a spoon, scrape off the brown gills from the underside of the mushroom caps. If you prefer, purchase portobello mushroom caps, rather than whole mushrooms.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 mushroom
Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 4.1g; fat 15.4g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 18.8mg; vitamin a iu 8742.8IU; vitamin c 10.5mg; folate 153.1mcg; calcium 224.2mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 72.5mg; potassium 659mg; sodium 331.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022