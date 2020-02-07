Valentine's Day Party Board

Arrange the dry strawberries in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Coarsely chop chocolate and place in a microwaveable bowl. Microwave on High in 15-second increments, stirring in between, for 1 minute, or until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Allow the chocolate to cool slightly before spooning into a piping bag or a zip-top plastic bag; cut a very small hole in the tip of the bag. Pipe the chocolate onto the strawberries in a zigzag pattern; let the berries stand until the chocolate sets, about 15 minutes. Place the strawberries on the outside edge of the board. Just before serving, drizzle honey over the prosciutto-wrapped dates.