Valentine's Day Party Board

Show your love this Valentine's Day with this beautiful Valentine's Day party board. It's full of sweet and savory treats from nuts to prosciutto-wrapped dates. And, of course, it includes the classic combo of chocolate and strawberries. Just grab your favorite platter and fill it with these easy, beautiful bites. Your loved ones will thank you!

Karen Rankin
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Begin with a clean wooden or marble board that's at least 16 inches in diameter. Position 2 small serving bowls in the center of the board. Fill one with almonds and the other with pistachios.

  • Wash strawberries, raspberries and blackberries; pat dry with paper towels. Set the berries aside to dry completely.

  • Wrap each date in a piece of prosciutto and place on the board next to the bowls. Arrange the raspberries and blackberries next to the dates and bowls. Arrange blood orange slices by slightly layering them around the berries. Sprinkle pomegranate arils over the orange slices.

  • Arrange the dry strawberries in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Coarsely chop chocolate and place in a microwaveable bowl. Microwave on High in 15-second increments, stirring in between, for 1 minute, or until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Allow the chocolate to cool slightly before spooning into a piping bag or a zip-top plastic bag; cut a very small hole in the tip of the bag. Pipe the chocolate onto the strawberries in a zigzag pattern; let the berries stand until the chocolate sets, about 15 minutes. Place the strawberries on the outside edge of the board. Just before serving, drizzle honey over the prosciutto-wrapped dates.

Tips

Equipment: Wooden or marble board (at least 16 inches in diameter); parchment paper

To make ahead: Refrigerate chocolate-drizzled strawberries for up to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 chocolate-drizzled strawberries & 1 wrapped date each, plus nuts, berries & orange slices
Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 37.1g; dietary fiber 7.5g; sugars 26.6g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 2.8mg; vitamin a iu 203.5IU; vitamin c 44.8mg; folate 29.5mcg; calcium 73.5mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 59.4mg; potassium 503.9mg; sodium 95.6mg.
