20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce
Serve these creamy pesto chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta or zucchini noodles. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.
We loved this chicken and so easy. The only thing I did differently was whole milk and a pad of butter since I didn’t want to buy a quart of cream because that was only option at the market. Definitely will make again soon!
Really good! Hubby loved it! I used over 2 lbs. of chicken breasts. Next time, I'll double the sauce. Served over spaghetti with green beans.
Made exactly as recipe called. We both loved it but will add a bit more pesto next time
what can I use to replace dry white wine?
I made this from left over pesto from a pasta dish, halved cherry tomatoes, and coconut whipping cream instead of heavy cream. I also added in 2 cloves of minced garlic with the red onion when cooking t was wonderful with a side of steamed asparagus and cooked millet for soaking up all the juices. With a nice dry Marlborough Savingnon Blanc. Fantastic!!
So good!!! I made angel hair pasta to go along. Even hubby loved it and he can be picky
This was delicious! The only changes I made was to marinate the chicken for a few minutes in a little beer and soy so that it wouldn't dry out while cooking. Definitely a keeper!
I used chicken tenders cut up small and served over noodles for the kids. We were very happy with this one.
Holy crap, what a winner! I will add garlic next time but my goodness did that work. We threw some small pasta shells in the pan at the end to soak up the goodness and it was a complete success. We'll make this monthly for basically the rest of our lives..
Loved it! Not a fan of basil so substituted a cilantro pesto. Otherwise, followed the recipe - delicious!
I made this, it was quick and easy, and it was delicious. Also, it was the first time I cooked with wine and pesto.
I made this and it was quick and delicious! My family loved it.
So easy to cook first time I cooked with pesto and wine absolutely delicious....
Absolutely delicious recipe! And easy to throw together. We served it over pasta. The only thing I would change is that I'd double the sauce - it's that good!
This was delicious and easy! I added 2 cloves of garlic when sautéing the onions, and in order to serve over pasta I increased the wine and cream to 3/4 C each and the pesto to 1/2 C. Topped with lots of fresh basil and grated Parmesan. So good.
This is a delicious and quick dinner. I made the recipe as written, but I did use my own homemade pesto. I served it with brown rice to soak up the creamy sauce. I am already looking forward to enjoying the leftovers!
This dish was delicious! Used chicken broth instead of the wine. Added some sauteed mushrooms and served with mashed potatoes.
Super easy & tasty meal. My family loved this!
I served this over zucchini noodles and it was delicious.