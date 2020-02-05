20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce

21 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve these creamy pesto chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta or zucchini noodles. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, February 2020; updated December 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle chicken with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

    Advertisement

  • Add onion to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to high and add wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid is mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and stir in cream, any accumulated juices from the chicken and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in pesto and tomatoes, then return the chicken to the pan. Turn to coat; cook until warmed through, about 1 minute. Divide the chicken and sauce among 4 plates. Sprinkle with basil.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cutlet & 1/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 5.7g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3.1g; fat 23.7g; saturated fat 9.2g; cholesterol 116.7mg; vitamin a iu 1077.1IU; vitamin c 6.1mg; folate 25.2mcg; calcium 65.3mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 50.1mg; potassium 567.3mg; sodium 360.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/09/2022