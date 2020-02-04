Muffin-Tin Spanakopita Omelets

Lay phyllo sheets on a clean, dry work surface. (Cover the sheets with a kitchen towel to keep them from drying out while you assemble the cups.) Pour the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a small bowl. Place a sheet of phyllo on a clean cutting board. Lightly brush with oil. Lay another sheet of phyllo on top and lightly brush with oil. Cut the phyllo into 6 pieces (in half horizontally and in thirds vertically). Place one square in a muffin cup, pressing it down the bottom and sides. Add another square, alternating the position so the sides of the muffin cup are covered. Repeat the process with the remaining squares; then with the remaining phyllo sheets and oil.