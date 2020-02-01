Shorbet Ads (Egyptian Lentil Soup)
This recipe is adapted from Zooba, an Egyptian fast casual restaurant chain that also has a location in New York City. Use red, yellow or even brown lentils to make this super-simple soup. Skip green or black lentils, which won't soften enough to puree smoothly.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2020; updated March 2023
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup
Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 41.1g; dietary fiber 7.3g; sugars 1.4g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 1465.8IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; folate 127mcg; calcium 50.2mg; iron 4.8mg; magnesium 43.2mg; potassium 512.5mg; sodium 486.8mg.