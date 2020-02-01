Shorbet Ads (Egyptian Lentil Soup)

This recipe is adapted from Zooba, an Egyptian fast casual restaurant chain that also has a location in New York City. Use red, yellow or even brown lentils to make this super-simple soup. Skip green or black lentils, which won't soften enough to puree smoothly.

Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, March 2020; updated March 2023

35 mins
1 hr
8

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add carrots, tomato, onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomato has broken down and is starting to stick to the bottom of the pan, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, cumin, salt and pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until the tomato paste is browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Add lentils and water; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are soft and the soup is thickened, about 25 minutes.

  • Puree the soup using an immersion blender or in batches in a regular blender until smooth (use caution when blending hot liquids).

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

about 1 cup
245 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 41.1g; dietary fiber 7.3g; sugars 1.4g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 1465.8IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; folate 127mcg; calcium 50.2mg; iron 4.8mg; magnesium 43.2mg; potassium 512.5mg; sodium 486.8mg.
