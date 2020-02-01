Gochujang-Glazed Tempeh & Brown Rice Bowls

If you're a tempeh skeptic, you've probably never had the firm soy-based slabs slathered with a sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce. We give this easy BBQ tempeh combo a punch of umami with tamari and add a little heat courtesy of gochujang. It's easy to put your own spin on this recipe; see Variations (below) for some riffs.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Set a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet and coat with cooking spray.

  • Whisk 1/4 cup water, 4 tablespoons vinegar and 1 tablespoon each tamari and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Add cabbage and radishes and toss to combine. Set aside, tossing occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar, 3 tablespoons each tamari and brown sugar, gochujang, garlic and ginger in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Whisk the remaining 1/4 cup water and cornstarch in a small bowl. Slowly add the cornstarch mixture to the sauce, whisking constantly. Cook until thickened, about 1 minute.

  • Pour half the sauce into a medium bowl and add tempeh; gently toss to coat. Transfer the tempeh to the prepared rack. Bake until the sauce is tacky, about 15 minutes. Return the tempeh to the bowl and add the remaining sauce. Gently toss to coat.

  • Divide rice among 4 bowls. Transfer the pickled vegetables to the bowls using a slotted spoon; drizzle with the liquid, if desired. Top with the tempeh and sprinkle with cilantro.

Tips

Variations: Use 3 cups thinly sliced celery and carrots in place of the cabbage and radishes.

Instead of serving the tempeh and vegetables over rice, roll them up in softened spring roll wrappers.

Replace the tempeh with 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, sliced into 1/2-inch strips.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 51.8g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 15.4g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 1.7g; vitamin a iu 429.8IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; folate 50.6mcg; calcium 102.3mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 94.6mg; potassium 506.8mg; sodium 817.1mg; added sugar 14g.
