Gochujang-Glazed Tempeh & Brown Rice Bowls
If you're a tempeh skeptic, you've probably never had the firm soy-based slabs slathered with a sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce. We give this easy BBQ tempeh combo a punch of umami with tamari and add a little heat courtesy of gochujang. It's easy to put your own spin on this recipe; see Variations (below) for some riffs.
Variations: Use 3 cups thinly sliced celery and carrots in place of the cabbage and radishes.
Instead of serving the tempeh and vegetables over rice, roll them up in softened spring roll wrappers.
Replace the tempeh with 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, sliced into 1/2-inch strips.