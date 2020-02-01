Old Bay Salmon with Lemony Mashed Peas

Cooking butter until it browns adds a toasty, nutty flavor to this easy skillet salmon recipe. Here it gives Old Bay-rubbed salmon a chef-worthy finish—not bad for 20 minutes!

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020

20 mins
20 mins
4

  • Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add peas and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Reserve 1/4 cup of the water, then drain. Combine the peas, the reserved water, crème fraîche (or sour cream), lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until roughly chopped. Spread onto a serving platter.

  • Heat oil in a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle salmon with Old Bay and add to the pan, skin-side up. Cook, flipping once, until it is browned and flakes with a fork, 6 to 7 minutes total.

  • Arrange the salmon on top of the peas. Add butter and thyme to the pan. Cook, stirring, until the butter is brown and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Drizzle over the salmon. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

4 oz. salmon & 1/2 cup peas
370 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 5.3g; sugars 6.5g; fat 17.5g; saturated fat 7.1g; cholesterol 86.4mg; vitamin a iu 2646.7IU; vitamin c 27.5mg; folate 78.4mcg; calcium 113.8mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 71.1mg; potassium 714mg; sodium 668.7mg.
