This is a tasty and easy dish to make! What makes this recipe is the flavor of the salsa with all the vegetables. I cooked everything low and slow so the flavors combine correctly. I love that it uses fresh vegetables and even though it’s a vegetarian dish, you could add beef or chicken which I did. The toppings of cilantro and sour cream were perfect for this casserole since it’s refreshing, and I also added cut jalapeño for a little heat. This recipe is for about four servings, however, you may want to double the recipe for a larger group or save some of the casserole for left overs. Just add the casserole and make a burrito. So many possibilities! Thanks for making this dish a hit for my family.