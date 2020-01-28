S'more Parfaits

This chilled dessert offers all the flavors of a s'more, but you don't need a campfire. It also features a protein boost from the Greek yogurt.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: 400 Calorie Recipes

15 mins
45 mins
4
4
  • Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 5 inches from heat. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and generously coat with cooking spray. Place marshmallows in an even layer on prepared baking sheet, and broil until golden brown, about 45 seconds. Remove from oven, and let cool to room temperature, about 10 minutes.

  • Place toasted marshmallows, yogurt, cream, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until mostly smooth (with some small marshmallow chunks), about 3 minutes. Chill until cold, about 30 minutes. Divide mixture among 4 bowls, and top with crushed crackers and chocolate syrup.

Prep tip: Instead of using a food processor to crush the graham crackers, place them in a zip-top plastic bag, seal, and crush with a rolling pin.

1/3 cup yogurt, 3 Tbsp. graham crackers, and 1 Tbsp. chocolate syrup
260 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 29g; fat 7g; saturated fat 4g; sodium 223mg; added sugar 15g.
