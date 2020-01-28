S'more Parfaits
This chilled dessert offers all the flavors of a s'more, but you don't need a campfire. It also features a protein boost from the Greek yogurt.
Source: 400 Calorie Recipes
Tips
Prep tip: Instead of using a food processor to crush the graham crackers, place them in a zip-top plastic bag, seal, and crush with a rolling pin.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/3 cup yogurt, 3 Tbsp. graham crackers, and 1 Tbsp. chocolate syrup
Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 29g; fat 7g; saturated fat 4g; sodium 223mg; added sugar 15g.