Grilled Chicken & Vegetable Salad with Chickpeas & Feta

Fresh herbs, olives, and feta cheese give this grilled chicken and vegetable salad its distinct flavor. On a hot summer evening when you don't want to be in the kitchen, fire up the grill and in 25 minutes, dinner is served.

Cooking Light
Source: 400 Calorie Recipes

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium (350 degrees F to 400 degrees F). Lightly coat chicken, onion, and squash with cooking spray. Sprinkle chicken with pepper and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Place chicken on oiled (with cooking spray) grates; grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 165 degrees F, about 8 minutes. Remove from grill. Place onion and squash on oiled (with cooking spray) grates; grill, uncovered, until lightly charred and softened, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from grill.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together dill, oregano, oil, vinegar, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until combined. Add tomatoes, chickpeas, feta, and olives; toss to coat. Coarsely chop onion and squash; add to mixture in bowl, and toss to coat. Chop chicken into 1/2-inch pieces; fold into salad mixture. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 45g; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 4g; fat 15g; saturated fat 4g; sodium 587mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022