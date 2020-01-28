Creamy Spinach Pasta
This might be one of the creamiest light pasta dishes you've ever had! The mascarpone cheese adds a richness to the spinach pasta that's unexpected—especially in a healthy pasta recipe.
This was so good! The chickpea pasta was way better than I thought it would be. The crushed red pepper and lemon zest really made the meal. Definitely putting this on my 'favorite' list! Thank you.
I made it as written and it needed a little something. I added about 1/3 cup gruyere, 1/3 parmesan cheese and garlic powder.
Easy. Creamy. Delicious. Made exactly as instructed for dinner. Since we had leftovers the next day and I added sun dried tomatoes for a bit of sweetness and pine nuts for a bit of crunch.
This was really good. I loved the chickpea pasta. I following the directions but mine didn't come out as creamy as the photo. The mascarpone just completely dissolved. I would make again. I used my preserved lemons instead of lemon zest.