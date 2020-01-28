Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fried Rice

This sheet-pan shrimp fried rice recipe is a great way to use leftover rice, but you could also use pre-cooked microwave rice. Let it come to room temperature while you chop the veggies. Sambal, the spicy chile-based condiment popular in Indonesia, Malaysia and southern India, provides a kick.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Source: 400 Calorie Recipes

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Whisk together sesame oil, soy sauce, sambal oelek, rice vinegar, and fish sauce in a small bowl. Stir together rice, carrots, bell pepper, onion, and 1/2 cup of the scallions in a large bowl. Add sesame oil mixture to rice mixture; stir well to fully coat.

  • Spread rice mixture in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until rice begins to toast on outer edges, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Stir; drizzle evenly with eggs, and top with shrimp.

  • Return rice mixture to oven; bake at 450 degrees F until shrimp is opaque and cooked through and eggs are cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from oven; transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add peas; toss to combine until peas are warmed through, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons scallions; serve immediately.

393 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 6g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; sodium 736mg.
