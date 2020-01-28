Instant Pot Adobo Chicken Thighs with Bok Choy & Green Onions

Use your multicooker to make a quick version of this Filipino dish that's traditionally marinated overnight. The sweet and spicy Instant Pot chicken is tender and juicy, while the bok choy keeps its flavor and crisp texture.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Cooking Light 400 Calorie Recipes

30 mins
50 mins
4

  • Season chicken evenly on both sides with seasoning blend and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil to a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Select SAUTE on cooker. Select HIGH temperature setting and allow to preheat. Add chicken to cooker; cook until golden brown on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate. Press CANCEL.

  • Add stock, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, and garlic to cooker; stir to combine. Return chicken to cooker. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 20 minutes. (It will take 6 to 7 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position and let steam fully escape. (This will take 2 to 3 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Transfer chicken to a plate; cover loosely with aluminum foil to keep warm.

  • Whisk together cornstarch and cold water in a small bowl. Select SAUTE setting on cooker. Select HIGH temperature setting. Let the liquid in cooker come to a boil. Add cornstarch mixture, whisking until combined. Cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer sauce in cooker to a bowl. Add bok choy and remaining 1 tablespoon of the oil to cooker; cook, stirring constantly, until the bok choy wilts, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn cooker off.

  • Divide bok choy evenly among 4 bowls; top with chicken and sauce. Sprinkle evenly with cilantro.

3/4 cup bok choy, 1 thigh and 1/4 cup sauce
323 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 10g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 5g; fat 17g; saturated fat 2g; sodium 663mg; added sugar 3g.
