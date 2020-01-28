Instant Pot Garlic & Rosemary Roast Pork Loin

It's remarkable that a pork roast can be so good so quickly! The gravy is rich and flavorful and the meat is moist and perfectly cooked—using an Instant Pot is a real game changer for pork loin roast.

  • Season pork on all sides with 1 tablespoon rosemary, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Add oil to a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Select Sauté setting. Select High temperature setting, and allow to preheat. Add the pork; cook on all sides until nicely browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Pour off excess drippings in the cooker; do not wipe the cooker clean. Add onion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon rosemary and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper to the cooker; cook, stirring constantly, until the onion softens, about 1 minute. Add broth, stirring to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the cooker.

  • Return the pork to the cooker. Press Cancel. Cover the cooker and lock the lid in place. Turn the steam release handle to Sealing position. Select Manual/Pressure Cook setting. Select High pressure for 22 minutes. (It will take 7 to 9 minutes for the cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Carefully turn the steam release handle to Venting position, and let the steam fully escape. (This will take 3 to 4 minutes.) Remove the lid from the cooker. Transfer the pork to a cutting board; let rest for 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk cornstarch and cold water in a small bowl until combined. Select Sauté setting on the cooker. Select High temperature setting, and bring the mixture in the cooker to a boil. Add the cornstarch mixture, whisking until combined. Cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens into gravy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add butter and the remaining 2 1/2 teaspoons rosemary, stirring until the butter is melted. Turn the cooker off.

  • Slice the pork into 3/4-inch pieces. Arrange the slices on 6 plates; spoon the gravy over the pork.

Based on earlier review and comments of this recipe, we've retested and made the following adjustments (and updated the nutritional analysis accordingly):

Specified pork loin size and increased cook time (to ensure doneness).

312 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1g; fat 17g; saturated fat 6g; potassium 14mg; sodium 492mg.
