Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

Enjoy classic shrimp scampi lightened up with zucchini noodles in place of pasta. The tomatoes add some sweetness and color, while the cheese contributes nuttiness and richness.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
400 Calorie Recipes; updated August 2022

Directions

  • Heat butter and 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high until butter melts, about 1 minute. Add shallot; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add wine and stock; cook, undisturbed, until liquid reduces by half, about 2 minutes. Add shrimp, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt; cook until shrimp are just cooked through, about 3 minutes, turning shrimp once halfway through cook time. Transfer shrimp to a plate and set aside. (Reserve shallot sauce in skillet.)

  • Add tomatoes and remaining 2 tablespoons oil to skillet. Cook over medium-high, undisturbed, until tomatoes just soften, about 1 minute. Add zucchini and remaining 3/8 teaspoon salt; toss to combine. Return shrimp to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture is heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; add 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan and toss to combine. Divide mixture evenly among 4 bowls; sprinkle with parsley and remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3g; fat 27g; saturated fat 7g; sodium 620mg.
