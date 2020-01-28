Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles
Enjoy classic shrimp scampi lightened up with zucchini noodles in place of pasta. The tomatoes add some sweetness and color, while the cheese contributes nuttiness and richness.
Enjoy classic shrimp scampi lightened up with zucchini noodles in place of pasta. The tomatoes add some sweetness and color, while the cheese contributes nuttiness and richness.
I made this last night. It was a hit with my family. I prepared the scampi according to the recipe and didn’t alter anything. Everyone agreed it is a definite keeper. It is bursting with flavor and paired beautifully with a French Sauvignon Blanc. Can’t wait to make it again!
This recipe was super easy and very tasty. Just because I didn't have any available, I used red onion instead of shallot and doubled the white wine in place of the broth. And because I did have some, I squeezed half a lemon at the end. It was delicious. Will definitely make this again.
So quick and easy to prepare and sooo delicious!!! I will definitely make this recipe again. So good!
It was so decadently tasty that we are going to make it again this weekend. Even was good for leftovers. I did not have chicken broth, so I added an extra tbsp of wine and 1 of water.