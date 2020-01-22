Turkey, Pasta & Vegetable Soup

This simple, clean turkey soup is full of vegetables and shredded turkey, making it perfect for after the holidays when you have leftovers on hand. Don't forget to save your Parmesan rinds! Adding one to a soup like this adds a rich umami flavor.

Karen Rankin
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

  • Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add leeks, celery, carrots, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables have softened, 8 to 9 minutes.

  • Add broth, water and Parmesan rind to the vegetables. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-high; add pasta and cook until al dente, 9 to 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in turkey, lemon juice, parsley, chives and tarragon. Cook until the turkey is warmed through, about 2 minutes. Remove and discard the Parmesan rind before serving.

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 30.9g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 3.9g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 49.9mg; vitamin a iu 5994IU; vitamin c 9.9mg; folate 55.3mcg; calcium 59.2mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 76.5mg; potassium 586.8mg; sodium 600.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
