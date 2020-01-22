Baked Oatmeal With Banana, Raisins & Walnuts

How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here, we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a healthy breakfast the whole family will love.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2020; updated October 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

What Is Baked Oatmeal?

Baked oatmeal is a healthy breakfast casserole served warm. Ours is made with oats, walnuts, cinnamon, allspice, milk, yogurt, banana and raisins. It's an easy way to make oatmeal for the whole family, or you can make it in advance for the perfect breakfast meal prep.

What Type of Oats Can Be Used for Baked Oatmeal?

We used rolled oats for this recipe. There are three types of oats—steel-cut, rolled and instant oats. Rolled oats, also known as old-fashioned oats, go through a flattening process after removing the oat hull. Rolled oats are steamed and pressed flat. This process gives them a softer texture and reduces their cooking time.

I Have a Nut Allergy, Can I Omit the Walnuts?

Yes, you can omit the walnuts in this recipe. However, if you're looking for a bit of extra crunch and don't have an allergy to them, pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds would be a great substitute.

Can I Make Baked Oatmeal Ahead?

Absolutely! Cool the baked oatmeal to room temperature and refrigerate in an airtight container (or in the baking dish, covered with plastic wrap) for up to 2 days. Reheat in the microwave, or bake at 350°F until hot throughout, about 15 minutes.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Mix oats, walnuts, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and allspice in a large bowl. Combine milk, yogurt, oil, brown sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl. Add the milk mixture to the dry ingredients; stir until completely incorporated. Stir in bananas and raisins. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake until golden on top and firm to the touch, 45 to 50 minutes.

Equipment

8-inch square baking dish

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 46.2g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 23.5g; fat 13.1g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 188.3IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 31.9mcg; calcium 193.4mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 61.2mg; potassium 472.6mg; sodium 467.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 9g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/12/2022