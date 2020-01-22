Baked Oatmeal With Banana, Raisins & Walnuts

What Is Baked Oatmeal?

Baked oatmeal is a healthy breakfast casserole served warm. Ours is made with oats, walnuts, cinnamon, allspice, milk, yogurt, banana and raisins. It's an easy way to make oatmeal for the whole family, or you can make it in advance for the perfect breakfast meal prep.

What Type of Oats Can Be Used for Baked Oatmeal?

We used rolled oats for this recipe. There are three types of oats—steel-cut, rolled and instant oats. Rolled oats, also known as old-fashioned oats, go through a flattening process after removing the oat hull. Rolled oats are steamed and pressed flat. This process gives them a softer texture and reduces their cooking time.

I Have a Nut Allergy, Can I Omit the Walnuts?

Yes, you can omit the walnuts in this recipe. However, if you're looking for a bit of extra crunch and don't have an allergy to them, pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds would be a great substitute.

Can I Make Baked Oatmeal Ahead?

Absolutely! Cool the baked oatmeal to room temperature and refrigerate in an airtight container (or in the baking dish, covered with plastic wrap) for up to 2 days. Reheat in the microwave, or bake at 350°F until hot throughout, about 15 minutes.