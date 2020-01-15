Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Rating: 5 stars

These tasty bites are perfect for anytime you need an easy appetizer or side dish. Cauliflower gnocchi get a crispy, cheesy coating on the outside and a tender middle in an air fryer. Marinara is the perfect complement for dipping.

Robin Bashinsky
EatingWell.com, January 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 375 degrees F. Toss 1 package gnocchi, 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and 2 tablespoons Parmesan together in a large bowl.

  • Coat the basket of the air fryer with cooking spray. Transfer the gnocchi mixture to the basket; cook for 5 minutes, turning once halfway through. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat the procedure with the remaining gnocchi and oil and 2 tablespoons Parmesan. Sprinkle the cooked gnocchi with parsley and the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan. Serve with marinara.

Tips

[][ServingSize] 1/2 cup

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 14.1g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 1.8g; fat 9.3g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 4.3mg; vitamin a iu 177.7IU; vitamin c 2.8mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 69.2mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 2.2mg; potassium 85.1mg; sodium 163.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 high-fat protein

Reviews (1)

MeganOS
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2020
The crispiness the air fryer gives the gnocchi is amazing. Read More
