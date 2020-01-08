Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella

We all enjoyed this. It took a lot longer than I expected to prepare it because of all the chopping but it was worth it. We made the whole recipe (for 8) and ate 3/4 of it for lunch so I would say that if you are serving it for a light meal it only makes enough for 4. Also, the dressing was twice the amount that we needed. Luckily, I only added 1/2 in the beginning. You can always add more if you need to but we didn't.