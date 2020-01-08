Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella

This fresh and colorful chopped salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from a classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Add grilled or roasted chicken for a quick main dish.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2020; updated December 2022

30 mins
30 mins
8

What Is the Difference between a Regular Salad and a Chopped Salad?

The main difference between a regular salad and a chopped salad is the preparation of ingredients. In a chopped salad, all of the ingredients are chopped into smaller uniform pieces instead of layered. The ingredients are either composed, meaning they're arranged on a platter, or incorporated together with the dressing. Chopped salads have a more consistent texture and the ingredients are well distributed for each bite.

Are Chopped Salads Healthy?

Chopped salads can be nutritious and healthy, especially when you add a variety of vegetables to the salad. Vegetables are low in calories and high in fiber. Eating more vegetables is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do to eat healthier. Adding nutrient-dense vegetables to your chopped salad can help you meet the recommended amount of vegetable servings a day. Our chopped salad recipe includes carrots, yellow bell pepper, kale, red cabbage and grape tomatoes, which all have health benefits. This salad is low in calories and is a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add carrots, bell pepper, kale, cabbage, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and scallions. Toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

1 cup
140 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 7.8g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 4g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 10.6mg; vitamin a iu 4044.7IU; vitamin c 58.5mg; folate 28.5mcg; calcium 146.3mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 18.6mg; potassium 256.5mg; sodium 276.2mg.
1 1/2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat protein
