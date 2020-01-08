Spinach & Herb Turkey Burgers with Portobello "Buns"
This low-carb burger replaces the typical bun with roasted portobello mushroom caps. Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced red onion add texture and flavor to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe.
EatingWell.com, January 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To prepare portobello mushroom caps, gently twist off the stems of whole portobellos. Using a spoon, scrape off the brown gills from the underside of the mushroom caps. If you prefer, purchase portobello mushroom caps, rather than whole mushrooms.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 burger
Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 13.8g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 6.6g; fat 25g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 86.4mg; vitamin a iu 4779IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 129.1mcg; calcium 107.4mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 80.6mg; potassium 1159.6mg; sodium 742.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat, 2 vegetable