Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill
Try this spinach dip, infused with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread—or serve alongside crackers or crudité.
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Stir before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 2.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 1g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 22.2mg; vitamin a iu 901.3IU; vitamin c 2.8mg; folate 22.9mcg; calcium 105.3mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 11.3mg; potassium 94.9mg; sodium 174.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein