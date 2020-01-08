Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill

Try this spinach dip, infused with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread—or serve alongside crackers or crudité.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

  • Place spinach, feta, sour cream, dill, cream cheese, garlic and pepper in a food processor; process until smooth.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 2.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 1g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 22.2mg; vitamin a iu 901.3IU; vitamin c 2.8mg; folate 22.9mcg; calcium 105.3mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 11.3mg; potassium 94.9mg; sodium 174.1mg.
1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein
