Cheesy Black Bean & Corn-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
We've taken some key burrito ingredients--black beans, corn and spicy pepper Jack cheese--and piled them into roasted portobello mushroom caps for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian dinner. Serve these with pico de gallo or any of your favorite burrito toppings!
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To prepare portobello mushroom caps, gently twist off the stems of whole portobellos. Using a spoon, scrape off the brown gills from the underside of the mushroom caps. If you prefer, purchase portobello mushroom caps, rather than whole mushrooms.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 mushroom each
Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 23.5g; dietary fiber 5.7g; sugars 6.1g; fat 15.4g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 12.5mg; vitamin a iu 252.4IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 74.8mcg; calcium 131.8mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 631.5mg; sodium 364.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
2 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 vegetable