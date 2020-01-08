Cheesy Black Bean & Corn-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

We've taken some key burrito ingredients--black beans, corn and spicy pepper Jack cheese--and piled them into roasted portobello mushroom caps for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian dinner. Serve these with pico de gallo or any of your favorite burrito toppings!

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Combine 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper in a small bowl. Using a silicone brush, coat mushrooms all over with the oil mixture. Place the mushrooms on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake until mostly soft, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until almost soft, about 3 minutes. Add cumin and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir until incorporated. Add corn and beans; cook, stirring, until hot. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro and cheese. Divide the mixture between the mushrooms and bake until the cheese is melted and the filling is heated through, 5 to 7 minutes. Serve with pico de gallo, if desired.

Tips

Tip: To prepare portobello mushroom caps, gently twist off the stems of whole portobellos. Using a spoon, scrape off the brown gills from the underside of the mushroom caps. If you prefer, purchase portobello mushroom caps, rather than whole mushrooms.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 mushroom each
Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 23.5g; dietary fiber 5.7g; sugars 6.1g; fat 15.4g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 12.5mg; vitamin a iu 252.4IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 74.8mcg; calcium 131.8mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 631.5mg; sodium 364.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 vegetable
