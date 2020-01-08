Chopped Salad with Shrimp, Apples & Pecans

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sweet and crunchy apples and celery combine with savory shrimp and nutty pecans in this easy, colorful dinner salad.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk sour cream (or yogurt), oil, vinegar, cilantro, shallot, garlic, mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add romaine, shrimp, apple, radicchio, celery, pecans and carrots; toss to coat.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 2/3 cups
Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 10.3g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 4.9g; fat 15.9g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 100.1mg; vitamin a iu 5269.9IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 85.1mcg; calcium 89.7mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 41.8mg; potassium 380.9mg; sodium 245.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 1 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022