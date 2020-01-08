Chopped Salad with Shrimp, Apples & Pecans
Sweet and crunchy apples and celery combine with savory shrimp and nutty pecans in this easy, colorful dinner salad.
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 2/3 cups
Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 10.3g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 4.9g; fat 15.9g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 100.1mg; vitamin a iu 5269.9IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 85.1mcg; calcium 89.7mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 41.8mg; potassium 380.9mg; sodium 245.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
3 fat, 1 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 vegetable