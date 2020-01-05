Strawberry Poke Cake

Beat eggs, lemon extract, salt and 1 tablespoon vanilla in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until combined, about 1 minute. Gradually add 2 cups sugar, beating on medium speed. Beat until all the sugar is incorporated; increase speed to medium-high; beat until the mixture becomes fluffy and lighter in color, 2 to 3 minutes more. Gradually add the milk-butter mixture, beating on low speed until combined. Remove the bowl from the mixer and place it on a work surface. Using a spatula, gradually add the sifted flour mixture in 4 batches, folding until incorporated (use a whisk toward the end of mixing to evenly combine). Pour the mixture into the prepared pan; smooth the top. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack, about 30 minutes.