Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

Started making something similar to this several weeks ago. Just spinach, mushrooms, eggs and a bit of whatever cheese I had on hand. However I fell for the 'quinoa is good for you' mantra and added quinoa as a crust like base to make it seem more like a quiche. I bake for 25 to 30 minutes and then once cooled I cut in brownie size portions and store in the fridge. I have enough servings for a quick breakfast before work for a whole week. I usually add a splash of Choulala sauce for that added kick. It's quick to nuke in the microwave for about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes and I have a proper, quick and nutritious breakfast. I don't add any milk to the eggs but I may experiment with some of the suggested seasonings.