Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

Julia Levy
EatingWell.com, January 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
How We Made Spinach & Mushroom Quiche Healthy

1) We loaded our quiche with 8 cups of spinach and 8 ounces of fresh mixed mushrooms. More veggies mean more fiber and nutrients with less room for fat and calories coming from cream and eggs.

2) We used a combination of whole milk and half-and-half instead of heavy cream in the custard. You get the same creamy results with less saturated fat.

3) We went crustless! A crustless quiche is not only more streamlined but healthier too. Leaving the crust behind cuts down on calories, fat and carbohydrates leaving more room for the nutritious (and delicious) filling.

Can I Use Frozen Spinach Instead of Fresh?

Yes, you can! Frozen spinach is a good alternative to fresh as long as it is thawed and squeezed dry. Wet and watery ingredients will leave you with a wet and watery quiche, which is why we pre-cook the veggies before baking them in the custard. Be sure to squeeze dry or pre-cook any frozen or fresh veggies before adding them to the custard.

How to Store Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

Quiche can easily be made ahead of time or enjoyed as leftovers. To make Spinach & Mushroom Quiche ahead, cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Cover and reheat whole quiche at 350°F for 30 to 45 minutes or microwave by the slice.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray; set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; swirl to coat the pan. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, about 8 minutes. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened and tender, about 5 minutes. Add spinach; cook, tossing constantly, until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, half-and-half, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Fold in the mushroom mixture and cheese. Spoon into the prepared pie pan. Bake until set and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes; slice. Garnish with thyme and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 6.8g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 3.2g; fat 20g; saturated fat 8.2g; cholesterol 220.2mg; vitamin a iu 2126.7IU; vitamin c 10.8mg; folate 39.1mcg; calcium 357.8mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 41.8mg; potassium 289.1mg; sodium 442.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 high-fat protein, 1 medium-fat protein, 1 vegetable
