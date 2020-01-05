Asparagus Casserole
Blanching the asparagus before assembling this casserole helps to maintain its vibrant green color. This asparagus casserole is perfect for the holidays or a weeknight dinner.
Is Asparagus Casserole Healthy?
Asparagus is a highly nutritious vegetable with numerous health benefits, providing a good source of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and folate. Low in calories, but high in antioxidants and nutrients, a half cup of cooked asparagus provides 20 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein.
Fresh asparagus is blanched so they remain tender, crisp and bright green. The casserole is baked for 12 to 15 minutes, and this quick-cooking method will preserve the nutritional content and antioxidant power of asparagus. Learn how to buy, prepare and store asparagus with our practical tips.
What Goes with Asparagus Casserole?
This simple side dish can be prepared for a holiday meal or a weeknight dinner and pairs well with many main dishes. Herb-roasted turkey, garlic-rosemary roast beef with horseradish sauce, lamb chops with mint pan sauce, roasted salmon & tomatoes with garlic & olives and roast chicken with cider gravy are a few options to serve with the healthy asparagus casserole.
Asparagus casserole can also be the main course, paired with brown rice pilaf, whole-wheat couscous with parmesan and peas or kale, quinoa & apple salad.
To make ahead
Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats.
