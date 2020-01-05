Asparagus Casserole

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Blanching the asparagus before assembling this casserole helps to maintain its vibrant green color. This asparagus casserole is perfect for the holidays or a weeknight dinner.

Adam Hickman Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2020, EatingWell Magazine, April 2021; updated December 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Is Asparagus Casserole Healthy?

Asparagus is a highly nutritious vegetable with numerous health benefits, providing a good source of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and folate. Low in calories, but high in antioxidants and nutrients, a half cup of cooked asparagus provides 20 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein.

Fresh asparagus is blanched so they remain tender, crisp and bright green. The casserole is baked for 12 to 15 minutes, and this quick-cooking method will preserve the nutritional content and antioxidant power of asparagus. Learn how to buy, prepare and store asparagus with our practical tips.

What Goes with Asparagus Casserole?

This simple side dish can be prepared for a holiday meal or a weeknight dinner and pairs well with many main dishes. Herb-roasted turkey, garlic-rosemary roast beef with horseradish sauce, lamb chops with mint pan sauce, roasted salmon & tomatoes with garlic & olives and roast chicken with cider gravy are a few options to serve with the healthy asparagus casserole.

Asparagus casserole can also be the main course, paired with brown rice pilaf, whole-wheat couscous with parmesan and peas or kale, quinoa & apple salad.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Put a large pot of water on to boil. Set a large bowl of ice water near the stove.

    Advertisement

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a small bowl in the microwave, about 30 seconds. Stir in panko; set aside.

  • Cook asparagus in the boiling water until bright green, about 1 minute. Drain and transfer to the ice bath. Let cool for 5 minutes, then drain and pat dry. Arrange the asparagus in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

  • Heat the pot over medium-high heat. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and stir until melted. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add flour and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Continue cooking and whisking until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in cream cheese, mozzarella and salt. Pour the cheese sauce over the asparagus and stir to coat.

  • Sprinkle the reserved panko mixture on top. Bake until the asparagus is tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

Equipment

9-by-13-inch baking dish

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; fat 11g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 32mg; vitamin a iu 1663IU; vitamin c 9.7mg; folate 189mcg; calcium 138.8mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 25.8mg; potassium 380mg; sodium 360mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 whole-milk dairy
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/17/2022