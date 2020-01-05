One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake
In this chicken and asparagus bake recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal.
Tips for One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake
This chicken and asparagus sheet pan dinner is quick and easy! Here are tips on how to make it:
Flatten the Chicken Breasts
We pound the chicken breasts into thin, even pieces with a meat mallet. This helps the chicken cook evenly and faster. If you don't have a meat mallet, you can use a rolling pin. Just make sure to pound the chicken to an even 1/2-inch thickness.
Use Baby Yukon Gold Potatoes
Baby potatoes are smaller, have thinner skin and have a tender creamy interior. They cook quicker, making them perfect for baking alongside the chicken. Cutting them lengthwise ensures they cook faster. If you have larger size potatoes, you can dice them into 1-inch pieces.
Trim the Asparagus
The thick bottom ends of asparagus spears can be tough, woody and fibrous, so it's important to trim them before cooking. Line the asparagus spears flat on a cutting board. Using a knife, cut off the bottom of the stalks.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Meat mallet, large rimmed baking sheet
3 lean protein, 2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 starch