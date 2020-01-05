One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake

In this chicken and asparagus bake recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal.

Karen Rankin
EatingWell.com, January 2020; updated October 2022

Tips for One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake

This chicken and asparagus sheet pan dinner is quick and easy! Here are tips on how to make it:

Flatten the Chicken Breasts

We pound the chicken breasts into thin, even pieces with a meat mallet. This helps the chicken cook evenly and faster. If you don't have a meat mallet, you can use a rolling pin. Just make sure to pound the chicken to an even 1/2-inch thickness.

Use Baby Yukon Gold Potatoes

Baby potatoes are smaller, have thinner skin and have a tender creamy interior. They cook quicker, making them perfect for baking alongside the chicken. Cutting them lengthwise ensures they cook faster. If you have larger size potatoes, you can dice them into 1-inch pieces.

Trim the Asparagus

The thick bottom ends of asparagus spears can be tough, woody and fibrous, so it's important to trim them before cooking. Line the asparagus spears flat on a cutting board. Using a knife, cut off the bottom of the stalks.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Place chicken on a clean work surface and cover with plastic wrap.

  • Using a meat mallet, pound the chicken pieces to an even 1/2-inch thickness.

  • Arrange on one half of a large rimmed baking sheet.

  • Arrange potatoes and carrots in a single layer on the other half of the pan.

  • Drizzle the chicken and vegetables with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon coriander, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  • Bake for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice, shallot, mustard, honey and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon coriander, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.

  • Remove the pan from the oven; switch the oven to broil.

  • Stir the potato-carrot mixture; arrange asparagus in the center of the pan.

  • Spoon the lemon juice-shallot mixture evenly over the chicken and vegetables.

  • Broil until the chicken and vegetables are lightly browned, asparagus is tender-crisp and a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of the chicken registers 165°F, about 10 minutes.

  • Remove from oven; sprinkle evenly with parsley and dill. Serve with lemon wedges.

Equipment

Meat mallet, large rimmed baking sheet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece chicken, 3/4 cup potato-carrot mixture & 6 asparagus spears each
Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 30.7g; dietary fiber 5.7g; sugars 8g; fat 13.8g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 10780.7IU; vitamin c 23.4mg; folate 184.4mcg; calcium 72.5mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 62mg; potassium 910.3mg; sodium 599.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 starch
