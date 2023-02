Fantastic soup!! This is a weekly staple in our house now. Fennel is hard to find around here, so I substituted two leeks and two teaspoons of fennel seed. I added a teaspoon of pepper and used ten cups of broth instead. Doubled the oregano, salt, and coriander since the volume increased drastically. And I make mayocoba beans to use instead of the cannelini. This feeds five of us full and leaves me plenty for a weekend of work lunches. Best of all, it's filling without pushing my calorie budget. I also add the sugar with the coriander. The bit of caramelisation really adds to the flavour!!