Butternut Squash, Tomato, Chard & Chickpea Soup

This vegan soup recipe is chock-full of colorful vegetables. All those veggies give this soup plenty of fiber, upping the satisfaction factor while keeping calories low—a combination that can aid in weight loss overtime and potentially help you lose belly fat. Vibrant turmeric adds a golden color to the flavorful broth, while cumin and ginger give it a bright, fresh finish. And the best part? This healthy soup recipe takes only 20 minutes, start to finish!

Marianne Williams Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2020; updated October 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add squash, onion and parsnips; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Add broth and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer until the vegetables are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add chard and chickpeas; cook, stirring occasionally, until the chard is bright green and starting to soften, about 2 minutes.

  • Remove from heat; stir in vinegar. Sprinkle with parsley and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 28.6g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 8.9g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 5763.1IU; vitamin c 20.1mg; folate 26.3mcg; calcium 101.3mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 52.6mg; potassium 590.8mg; sodium 405.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 starch
