Fattoush Salad

Red cabbage gives this fattoush salad extra crunch. Recipe adapted from New Arrival Supper Club chef Maysaa Kanjo.

Laurel Randolf
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020

25 mins
25 mins
8

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Arrange pita pieces in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake, stirring once, until crispy, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper in a very large bowl. Add cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, scallions and parsley and toss. Add the pita chips and toss until combined.

Read more about the New Arrival Supper Club.

1 1/2 cups
109 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 13.4g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 2g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 2364.8IU; vitamin c 23.5mg; folate 48mcg; calcium 29.6mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 20.6mg; potassium 180.6mg; sodium 196.6mg.
