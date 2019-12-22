Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with inspiration from the Mediterranean. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Pat salmon dry and sprinkle the flesh with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add to the pan, skin-side up, and cook until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and cook until it's just cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, vinegar and garlic in a medium bowl. Add quinoa, peppers, cilantro and pistachios; toss to combine. Serve the salmon with the salad.

Tips

Tip: Keep a package of frozen cooked quinoa on hand to add whole grains to dinner in a flash. Shelf-stable packets are a great choice, too, but tend to be higher in sodium, so check the label if that's a concern for you.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oz salmon and 3/4 cup quinoa
Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 35.8g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 1.4g; fat 21g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 66.3mg; vitamin a iu 1160.7IU; vitamin c 5.6mg; folate 59.1mcg; calcium 99.4mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 108.6mg; potassium 774.4mg; sodium 707mg.
