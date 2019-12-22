Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad
This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with inspiration from the Mediterranean. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Keep a package of frozen cooked quinoa on hand to add whole grains to dinner in a flash. Shelf-stable packets are a great choice, too, but tend to be higher in sodium, so check the label if that's a concern for you.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:4 oz salmon and 3/4 cup quinoa
Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 35.8g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 1.4g; fat 21g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 66.3mg; vitamin a iu 1160.7IU; vitamin c 5.6mg; folate 59.1mcg; calcium 99.4mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 108.6mg; potassium 774.4mg; sodium 707mg.