Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust

You'll recognize the flavors of sesame, soy and white pepper from the beloved restaurant dish that inspired this recipe for sweet and sour (boneless) pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle pork with salt and white pepper. Place sesame seeds in a shallow dish and dredge the pork in them, pressing to help them adhere.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook, turning once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145 degrees F, 6 to 8 minutes total.

  • Meanwhile, combine jam and tamari (or soy sauce) in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook until darkened and slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve the pork with the sauce, garnished with scallions, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. pork & 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 12.9g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 9.2g; fat 27.5g; saturated fat 5.6g; cholesterol 68mg; vitamin a iu 17.7IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; calcium 66.3mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 22.8mg; potassium 332.2mg; sodium 607.3mg; added sugar 9g.
