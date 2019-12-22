White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp

With capers and olives, this heart-healthy soup draws inspiration from Italian puttanesca sauce. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread to soak up the broth.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and sprinkle with chile powder and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to a clean plate.

  • Add onion and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper to the pan. Cook, stirring often, until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and crushed red pepper and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and broth and bring to a boil. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook for 10 minutes.

  • Roughly mash the tomatoes with a potato masher, leaving some chunks. Stir in beans and mash some, leaving most whole. Return to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the pasta is just tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir in the shrimp, olives and capers. Serve the soup topped with parsley, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 22.7g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 3.2g; fat 10.8g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 90.1mg; vitamin a iu 1448.7IU; vitamin c 23.4mg; folate 5.7mcg; calcium 71.1mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 72.7mg; potassium 619.2mg; sodium 496.1mg.
