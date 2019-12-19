Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowls

With a handful of shortcut ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, you can prepare an entire week's worth of high-fiber meals in about 15 minutes. Look for precooked wild rice packets to cut down on prep time. Plus, wild rice is a good source of fiber and each pouch of cooked rice heats in 3 minutes. Topping these bowls with prebaked tofu also cuts down on the time it takes to make this quick meal-prep lunch.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

10 mins
15 mins
4

  • Prepare wild rice according to package directions (this will take approximately 6 minutes). Transfer the rice from the pouches to a shallow bowl to cool.

  • Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add vegetables and sauté until crisp-tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add teriyaki sauce; toss well to coat the vegetables. Remove from heat; set aside.

  • Divide the cooled rice among 4 single-serving containers. Top each with one-fourth of the vegetables. Divide tofu among the containers. Seal and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Vent the container and microwave until steaming before serving.

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

1 meal-prep container each
360 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 59g; dietary fiber 8.5g; sugars 7g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 2626.5IU; vitamin c 82.2mg; folate 1.1mcg; calcium 108mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 8.2mg; potassium 30.4mg; sodium 817.9mg; added sugar 7g.
2 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1 medium-fat protein
