Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Looking for a quick, easy dinner to add to your go-to chicken recipes collection? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again.

Julia Levy Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken; cook, undisturbed, until the underside is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip the chicken; arrange lemon slices around the chicken in the pan.

  • Transfer the skillet to the oven; bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of meat registers 165 degrees F, about 10 minutes.

  • Transfer the chicken to a platter. Add lemon juice and maple syrup to the pan. Add butter, 1 piece at a time, stirring until it melts into the sauce. Stir in pepper and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Drizzle the sauce over the chicken.

Serving Size:
1 chicken breast & 2 Tbsp. sauce each
Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 7.1g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 3.2g; fat 13.3g; saturated fat 5.2g; cholesterol 109.2mg; vitamin a iu 212.4IU; vitamin c 23.7mg; folate 8.1mcg; calcium 43.1mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 38mg; potassium 350.1mg; sodium 447.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
4 1/2 lean protein, 2 fat
