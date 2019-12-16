Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken
Looking for a quick, easy dinner to add to your go-to chicken recipes collection? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
4 1/2 lean protein, 2 fat