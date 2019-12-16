Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken

This is a great and versatile technique to cook boneless chicken breasts so they are flavorful and juicy. Sometimes, I season the chicken with salt free lemon pepper and cook in cast iron pan and finish in the oven. Other times, I season with S&P, cook per directions, but top with homemade pistou or pesto. As there are usually pan juices, I have taken out the chicken when it is done, and thrown in frozen broccoli to pan sauté.