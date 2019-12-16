Lobster Ravioli

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Who says a quick, easy dinner can't feel luxurious? This lobster ravioli recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make. It's quick enough for everyday, but worthy of a special occasion. Whip up this easy dinner on Valentine's Day or double it and serve it on a busy weeknight for the whole family to enjoy.

Robin Bashinsky
EatingWell.com, December 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk flour and 1/4 cup milk in a small bowl until smooth. Bring the remaining 1/4 cup milk just to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Whisk in the flour mixture; simmer, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in peas, tarragon, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, pepper and 1 tablespoon chives. Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, prepare ravioli according to package directions; drain. Divide the ravioli evenly among 2 shallow bowls; top with the sauce, lobster (if using) and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon chives.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 5 ravioli & 1/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 4.9g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 6.1g; cholesterol 46mg; vitamin a iu 1296.3IU; vitamin c 7.8mg; folate 20.4mcg; calcium 227.3mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 12.7mg; potassium 123.7mg; sodium 473.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 2 lean protein, 1/2 whole milk dairy
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/30/2022