I read the other review and left out the sugar. Used some spicy mustard I had on hand and plenty of low salt homemade pasta sauce. You should even add some water. I prefer the casserole to be more wet than dry. Pasta tends to remove any signs of liquid. Invite the family there is more than enough to go around. I transferred this to a casserole dish to melt the cheese. Two hot sausages will elevate the flavor, but I’m sure that’s a no-no dieting with the salt, but remember two sausages for eight people. This easily serves eight people. I hope I can freeze some of this there are only two of us eating this tonight. It is definitely tasty.