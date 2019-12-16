Vegan Jambalaya
You won't miss the meat in this healthy jambalaya recipe. Vegan smoked sausage takes its place while the classic "trinity" of vegetables—onion, red bell pepper and celery—get a kick from jalapeño peppers. And everything is cooked in one skillet, which means cleanup is a breeze!
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 41.6g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 7.8g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 1784.1IU; vitamin c 55.3mg; folate 126.4mcg; calcium 86.2mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 244.4mg; sodium 397.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 lean protein