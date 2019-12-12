Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes).

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
EatingWell.com, December 2019

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil; lightly coat with cooking spray. Set aside. Toss sweet potatoes with oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Arrange the sweet potatoes in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast, turning once, until tender and lightly browned and crispy on the outside, about 20 minutes. Set aside to cool before assembling bowls.

  • Transfer 2 tablespoons peanut dressing into each of 4 small lidded containers; refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  • Divide kale among 4 single-serving containers (about 1 1/2 cups each). Top each with one-fourth of the roasted sweet potatoes and 1/2 cup chicken. Seal the containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  • Just before serving, drizzle each salad with 1 portion of peanut dressing and toss well to coat. Top with 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts.

Tips

To make shredded chicken breast, place 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast in a wide saucepan and add enough water to cover. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the chicken registers 165 degrees F at the thickest part, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then shred. Allow to cool before adding to lunch containers.

Associated Recipe

Peanut Dressing

To make ahead

Refrigerate salad (except peanuts) and peanut dressing separately for up to 4 days. Top salad with dressing and peanuts before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 container
Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 31.9g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 8g; fat 15.4g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 59.5mg; vitamin a iu 18503.5IU; vitamin c 33.3mg; folate 58.6mcg; calcium 87.2mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 76.8mg; potassium 746.2mg; sodium 566.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable
