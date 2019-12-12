Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing
These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes).
To make shredded chicken breast, place 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast in a wide saucepan and add enough water to cover. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the chicken registers 165 degrees F at the thickest part, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then shred. Allow to cool before adding to lunch containers.
To make ahead
Refrigerate salad (except peanuts) and peanut dressing separately for up to 4 days. Top salad with dressing and peanuts before serving.
3 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable