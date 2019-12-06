Air-Fryer Pork Chops

If you're looking for simple low-calorie, high-protein meals, these crispy breaded air-fryer pork chops are an excellent option. They don't require a lot of oil to create a deep-fried crispy crust. Serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or alongside roasted veggies. Want to double the recipe? Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may have to cook the pork chops in batches, but that's easy to do.

Adam Hickman Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place panko, paprika, garlic powder and onion powder in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add pork; seal bag, and shake to coat. Remove the pork from the bag; shake off excess breading. Place the pork in air fryer basket; coat with cooking spray. Cook at 360 degrees F until the pork is browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145 degrees F, 15 to 17 minutes. Transfer the pork to a plate; let rest for 5 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with salt.

Serving Size:
1 pork chop
Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 16.1g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 0.6g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 71.7mg; vitamin a iu 566.4IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 23.9mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 24.9mg; potassium 337.6mg; sodium 371.7mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
3 lean protein, 1 starch
