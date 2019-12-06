Instant-Pot Whole Chicken
This basic Instant Pot whole chicken is moist and delicious. Plenty of garlic and fresh herbs flavor this healthy chicken recipe that can be enjoyed as a meal on its own or shredded and used in soups or as a topping for salad. In addition to the garlic and herb chicken, see Tips (below) for a lemon-garlic variation and a lemongrass and lime version of the basic recipe. Whichever version you choose, this pressure-cooker chicken requires just 15 minutes of active time.
Instant-Pot Whole Chicken Variations
Lemon-Garlic Chicken: In Step 1, omit tarragon, thyme and garlic cloves. Rub 2 Tbsp. lemon juice and 1 Tbsp. finely chopped garlic over the chicken. Proceed with Steps 2 through 4 as directed, omitting parsley in Step 4.
Lemongrass & Lime Chicken: In Step 1, omit tarragon, thyme and garlic cloves. Rub 2 Tbsp. lime juice, 2 Tbsp. finely chopped scallion, 1 Tbsp. finely chopped garlic and 2 tsp. finely chopped lemongrass over the chicken. Proceed with Steps 2 through 4 as directed, omitting parsley in Step 4.
Refrigerate cooked chicken for up to 4 days.
4 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat