Instant-Pot Whole Chicken

This basic Instant Pot whole chicken is moist and delicious. Plenty of garlic and fresh herbs flavor this healthy chicken recipe that can be enjoyed as a meal on its own or shredded and used in soups or as a topping for salad. In addition to the garlic and herb chicken, see Tips (below) for a lemon-garlic variation and a lemongrass and lime version of the basic recipe. Whichever version you choose, this pressure-cooker chicken requires just 15 minutes of active time.

Adam Hickman
EatingWell.com, December 2019; updated September 2022

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6

  • Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Rub the chicken with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with pepper, salt, tarragon and thyme. Place garlic cloves inside cavity. Loosely tie the legs together with kitchen twine and tuck the wings under.

  • Place water in the bottom of a programmable pressure multicooker (such as an Instant Pot; times, instructions and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model). Place rack in the cooker; place the chicken, breast-side up, on the rack. Cover the cooker and lock the lid in place. Turn the steam release handle to Sealing position. Select Manual/Pressure Cook setting. Select High pressure for 20 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes for the cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • When cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes. Then, carefully turn the steam release handle to Venting position and let the steam fully escape (the float valve will drop; this will take 4 to 5 minutes).

  • Transfer the chicken to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes. Cut the chicken into 2 thighs, 2 drumsticks and 2 breasts; arrange on a platter. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil; sprinkle with parsley.

Lemon-Garlic Chicken: In Step 1, omit tarragon, thyme and garlic cloves. Rub 2 Tbsp. lemon juice and 1 Tbsp. finely chopped garlic over the chicken. Proceed with Steps 2 through 4 as directed, omitting parsley in Step 4.

Lemongrass & Lime Chicken: In Step 1, omit tarragon, thyme and garlic cloves. Rub 2 Tbsp. lime juice, 2 Tbsp. finely chopped scallion, 1 Tbsp. finely chopped garlic and 2 tsp. finely chopped lemongrass over the chicken. Proceed with Steps 2 through 4 as directed, omitting parsley in Step 4.

Refrigerate cooked chicken for up to 4 days.

3 oz.
254 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 1.1g; dietary fiber 0.2g; fat 14.3g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 87.2mg; vitamin a iu 184.2IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 8.1mcg; calcium 25.4mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 27.5mg; potassium 264mg; sodium 279.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
4 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat
