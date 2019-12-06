Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This gorgeous warm salad with nutty roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet-tart pomegranate seeds and creamy goat cheese is perfect for any winter meal—from a weeknight dinner to Christmas dinner or any other holiday celebration. The recipe is easily doubled if you are entertaining a crowd: just be sure to spread the sprouts out (use 2 pans if necessary) so they roast instead of steaming.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Toss Brussels sprouts with shallot, oil, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Roast the Brussels sprouts until tender, 20 to 22 minutes. Return to the bowl and toss with vinegar to taste. Sprinkle with goat cheese and pomegranate seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 13.6g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 4.5g; fat 5.7g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 4.1mg; vitamin a iu 1006.8IU; vitamin c 97.9mg; folate 76.1mcg; calcium 64.4mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 30.4mg; potassium 490.8mg; sodium 216mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/09/2022