Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Diet Stew

With a focus on vegetables, fiber-rich legumes and healthy fats, this slow-cooker stew fits the bill for those following the Mediterranean diet. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. A drizzle of olive oil to finish pulls together the flavors of this easy vegan crock pot stew.

Sarah Epperson Loveless
EatingWell.com, November 2019; updated November 2021

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, broth, onion, carrot, garlic, oregano, salt, crushed red pepper and pepper in a 4-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low for 6 hours.

  • Measure 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid from the slow cooker into a small bowl. Add 2 tablespoons chickpeas; mash with a fork until smooth.

  • Add the mashed chickpeas, kale, lemon juice and remaining whole chickpeas to the mixture in the slow cooker. Stir to combine. Cover and cook on Low until the kale is tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Ladle the stew evenly into 6 bowls; drizzle with oil. Garnish with basil. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Tips

Equipment: 4-qt. slow cooker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 22.9g; dietary fiber 5.6g; sugars 6.5g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 5379.6IU; vitamin c 32.7mg; folate 39.3mcg; calcium 128mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 33.8mg; potassium 309.5mg; sodium 415.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 starch
