Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Diet Stew

This stew is absolutely delicious! I didn’t have the time to slow cook it so I cooked the onions garlic and carrots in a bit of olive oil until soft then let the stew boil for maybe an hour on medium high until the carrots were cooked through then followed the recipe for the remaining 30 minutes. The portions came out small. I was able to get 5 small bowls out of it. I wish it made more it was so delicious I have none to share with my fiancé!