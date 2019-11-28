Feta & Roasted Red Pepper Stuffed Chicken Breasts

4 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Feta cheese, roasted peppers, spinach and more flavor these Mediterranean-inspired stuffed chicken breasts. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing it in the oven ensures that this healthy baked chicken recipe cooks evenly throughout. 

Sarah Epperson Loveless
EatingWell.com, November 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Combine feta, roasted red peppers, spinach, olives, basil, parsley and garlic in a medium bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Using a small knife, cut a horizontal slit through the thickest portion of each chicken breast to form a pocket. Stuff each breast pocket with about 1/3 cup of the feta mixture; secure the pockets using wooden picks. Sprinkle the chicken evenly with salt and pepper.

  • Heat oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Arrange the stuffed breasts, top-sides down, in the pan; cook until golden, about 2 minutes. Carefully flip the chicken; transfer the pan to the oven. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of the chicken registers 165 degrees F, 20 to 25 minutes. Drizzle the chicken evenly with lemon juice. Remove the wooden picks from the chicken before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 breast
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 1.9g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.1g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 71mg; vitamin a iu 1123.7IU; vitamin c 14.2mg; folate 10.9mcg; calcium 63.3mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 25.4mg; potassium 213.5mg; sodium 352mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022