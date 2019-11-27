Chocolate-Peppermint Energy Balls

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These festive no-cook energy balls have all the flavors you love in peppermint-chocolate bark but in healthy snack form. Whip up a batch for an office or after-school treat, or take them along to a holiday cookie swap. The recipe is easily doubled or even tripled. Be sure to store the bites at room temperature rather than the refrigerator--the moisture from the fridge will melt the candy cane coating.

Adam Hickman
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process dates, oats, peanut butter, chocolate and salt in a food processor until well blended, about 45 seconds. Divide the mixture evenly into 16 balls, about 2 tablespoons each.

    Advertisement

  • Break candy canes into large pieces; place in the food processor. Process until very finely chopped, about 1 minute. Transfer to a medium bowl. Roll the balls in the crushed candy canes until well coated.

Tips

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 7 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 energy balls
Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 38.9g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 27.5g; fat 10.3g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 44.8IU; folate 7.5mcg; calcium 24.6mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 30mg; potassium 252.3mg; sodium 199.4mg; added sugar 8g.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 1 1/2 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/25/2022