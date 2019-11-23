Christmas Breakfast Casserole

Enjoy this Christmas-morning casserole while you open presents. Breakfast casseroles are perfect for when you have a crowd to feed, and you can make the prep even quicker by tearing the bread into pieces the night before.

Liz Mervosh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, November 2019; updated December 2022

20 mins
1 hr 10 mins
8

  • Place spinach in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze firmly over the sink to remove as much liquid as possible. Combine the squeezed spinach and artichoke hearts in a medium bowl.

  • Cook tomatoes, oil, garlic, crushed red pepper and lemon zest in a small skillet over low heat, stirring often, until fragrant and the garlic is golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir into the spinach mixture.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Whisk milk and eggs in a large bowl. Add the spinach mixture, feta and bread. Toss gently until the bread absorbs the milk mixture. Spoon the mixture into a 13-by-9-inch glass or ceramic baking dish. Let stand at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Bake until set and browned in spots, about 35 minutes. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, you can use canned, though they are higher in sodium. Rinse and squeeze them dry before using.

about 1 cup
277 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 30.5g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 6.3g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 4.5g; cholesterol 136mg; vitamin a iu 4746.9IU; vitamin c 4.8mg; folate 126.7mcg; calcium 258.3mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 61.8mg; potassium 542.2mg; sodium 498.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 fat
